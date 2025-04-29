Akyem Abomosu gets women's resource centre

A new social resource centre complex, specifically built for women's activities at Akyem Abomosu in the Atiwa West Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been inaugurated.

The $200,000 facility, named the Margaret Ofosuah Abu Family Centre, has been built to honour the matriarch of the Abu Family.

The centre, which also by extension is in recognition of the hardworking, illustrious women in the town, has a well-furnished office, conference room, kitchen and toilet facilities.

It was an initiative of the Margaret Ofosuah Abu Family of the town spearheaded by Stephen Apeaning Abu Jnr., through the Help Start Education Foundation.

Specialists

The facility will be a social centre where specialists in various professions, such as medical doctors, nurses and lawyers, will teach the women about medical and legal issues.

Also, elderly women in the town will use the place as a converging point to educate and train teenage girls on all issues, especially pregnancy.

It will also be a venue used for all other social gatherings, especially involving women.

Rationale

At the inaugural ceremony, which took place in the town last Saturday, Mr Abu, who is also a businessman, said the edifice, the first of many projects lined up to be undertaken by his foundation in the town, was to help enhance the living conditions of the dwellers, especially women.

He said as an indigene raised in the town, he had decided to give back to the society which catered for him.

Humanitarian

Mr Abu, also the owner of the Help Start Education Foundation, indicated that he had been a humanitarian for many years, caring for the needy and the less privileged in society, and said he desired to make the women of Abomosu happy at all times.

The new building

The welfare of children, he stated, had also been taken care of by his foundation since 2010, adding that he would continue with the gesture.

"Adult children of many elderly women, understandably, leave the community and their mothers for the cities and big towns to work.

"The old women are somehow left on their own and sometimes abandoned, so the foundation has had to come to their rescue. Since 2010, my outfit has also been taking care of children in the area and we will continue with that project because they are very important to the well-being???

Margaret Ofosuah Abu in whose name the edifice was constructed, enumerated several projects in the town such as buildings constructed over 18 years by Abu Junior, her son, who together with his siblings decided to put up the resource centre to honour her.

She said it was a source of pride and honour for her children to not only think of her but also all women in the community given the importance of women in society.

Adjoining villages

The Queen mother of Abomosu Pomaasi, Nana Konadu Kontie II, was happy with the facility, saying it would benefit not only the inhabitants of Abomosu but also the adjoining villages.

Nana Kontie II called for more such projects and advised teenage school girls to focus on their education to become useful citizens.

