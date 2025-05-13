Akwamuhene moves to rescue Akosombo, Juapong textile companies

May - 13 - 2025

The Paramount Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto, has met the leadership of the Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) at his palace at Akwamufie in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The meeting was aimed at finding a solution to the challenges facing the factory, with the view of restoring the textiles company to its former glory as one of the country's best fabrics manufacturing firms.

Investors

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto briefed the delegation on contacts he had made with some Chinese textiles industrialists who will soon arrive in the country to conduct feasibility studies on the factory.

He disclosed further that the team's investigations included Juapong Textiles Limited (JTL), producers of grey baft, which used to feed Ghana Textiles Printing (GTL) in Tema with raw materials.

Odeneho Akoto said his efforts were geared towards employing the youth in his catchment area.

The local secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Joseph Botwe, expressed his profound gratitude to Odeneho Kwafo Akoto and his subjects for his intervention.

Vision

He said the paramount chief’s vision was similar to the efforts made by his predecessor, who provided land for the establishment of ATL in 1967.

The factory, he lamented, used to employ 6,000 youth and, therefore, commended Odeneho Akoto for his wise counsel to the workers, which contributed to their 32-year-old industrial dispute victory at the Accra High Court recently.