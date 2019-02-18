Akufo-Addo to deliver State of Nation Address Thursday

All eyes will be on Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2018, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
This year’s SONA will be the third by President Akufo-Addo since he assumed office on January 7, 2017.
He is expected to state the gains chalked up in the economic, health and agricultural sectors, as well as measures being taken to address the challenges in those sectors.
The President will also use the opportunity to outline progress made in the implementation of flagship projects, such as the free senior high school (SHS) education policy; one-district, one-factory; one-village, one-dam; one-constituency, $1 million and the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.
The delivery of the State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.
Article 67 stipulates: "The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation."
Punctuality
Delivering the business statement of Parliament for the fourth week ending Friday, February 22, 2019, the Majority Chief Whip, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, urged his colleagues (Members of Parliament) to be punctual for the occasion.
"Pursuant to the convention of this House, members are urged to be punctual and accordingly be in the chamber latest by 9:15 a.m. as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the chamber after the President has entered the House to deliver his address. Indeed, it is a breach of protocol," he said.
Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh again advised members not to enter the chamber with their guests.