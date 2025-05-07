AIB Ghana strengthens ties with Ghana Air Force to enhance aviation safety

Diana Mensah May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Ghana, has called for a stronger and structured collaboration with the Ghana Air Force to enhance aviation safety and ensure robust investigative operations across the country.

The acting Commissioner of the AIB Ghana, John M.K. Wumborti, consequently reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to working more closely with the military to improve aviation safety and accident prevention.

“We are here to build a collaboration. The Ghana Air Force remains one of our key stakeholders, and we’re committed to forging stronger ties,” Mr Wumborti said during a courtesy call on the leadership of the Ghana Air Force in Accra yesterday (Tuesday).

He said that the aviation sector is a vital industry in Ghana, and ensuring its safety requires seamless cooperation among key institutions.

Visit

The visit was to formally introduce the newly appointed Commissioner of the AIB Ghana.

The visit is part of a wider stakeholder engagement strategy by AIB Ghana aimed at strengthening public-to-public partnerships and aligning national investigative efforts with international aviation safety protocols.

It formed part of AIB’s series of stakeholder engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation within the aviation and safety sectors.

The delegation included the Technical Adviser to the AIB Ghana Commissioner, Alhaji Saani Adams; Head of Investigations, Captain Paul Fordjour and others.

The delegation was welcomed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal E. Agyen-Frempong; the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore E. Yirenkyi; the Deputy Chief Staff Officer, Policy & Plans, Air Commodore Albert Addei; and the Director of Air Operations, Group Captain F Boadu.

Appreciation

Mr Wumborti expressed his appreciation for the Air Force’s longstanding support, particularly acknowledging the provision of space in Tamale for the establishment of a laboratory to support the Bureau’s operations.

“Thank you so much for your continued support. We look forward to a strong collaboration that will enable us to effectively carry out our mandate of investigating and preventing aviation incidents and accidents,” he said.

He emphasised that aviation safety was a shared national responsibility requiring seamless inter-agency cooperation.

Air Vice Marshal E. Agyen-Frempong welcomed the partnership and reaffirmed the Ghana Air Force’s readiness to support civil aviation institutions such as AIB Ghana.

“As a government institution, we believe it is our responsibility to support other government institutions. Whenever we are called upon to help build capacity, we are always ready.

That’s the essence of collaboration—it’s a win-win situation,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal E. Agyen-Frempong acknowledged the benefits of joint initiatives and emphasised their value to the broader national interest.

He also highlighted the need to review and update existing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between the Air Force and AIB Ghana, revealing that the current MOU had expired.

“Let’s work together through our technical teams to finalise the revisions and move forward,” he added.

Investigative Capacity

Mr Adams spoke on the evolution of Ghana’s aircraft accident investigation framework—from its beginnings under the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to the establishment of an independent bureau under the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Act, 2020 (Act 1028).

He said that while the AIB’s mandate covered civil aviation, the bureau greatly valued the expertise of the Ghana Air Force and had consistently benefited from its assistance.

“At the time of our formation, we lacked a fully established standard investigation team. The Air Force’s support in responding to accidents and serious incidents was immensely valuable,” he said.

Mr Adams proposed joint training initiatives and continued operational support from the Air Force, while also suggesting the designation of a liaison officer within the Force for continuous engagement.

ICAO Audit

Captain Fordjour also disclosed that the country is preparing for an upcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit.

He said that during the last ICAO audit, Ghana achieved an impressive safety score of 89 per cent, making it the highest-rated country in Africa at the time, just behind South Africa’s projected 95 per cent.

He stressed that Ghana’s performance was the result of strong inter-agency collaboration, but also acknowledged existing gaps, particularly in critical systems and documentation.

“One key requirement ahead of the next audit involves the proper documentation and revision of institutional MOUs. Our review of current agreements submitted to the ICAO regional office revealed several deficiencies,” he explained.

Captain Fordjour emphasised that addressing these gaps is a priority, and discussions with the Ghana Air Force were a key part of that effort.