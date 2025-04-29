AIB Commissioner embarks on stakeholder engagements

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Acting Commissioner of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) Ghana, John M.K. Wumborti, has launched a series of stakeholder engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation within the aviation and safety sectors.

His first official visit took him to the headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), where he met with the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, and senior officers of the service.

Promoting a Culture

Speaking during the visit, Wumborti reiterated the AIB’s unwavering commitment to its core mandate of preventing aircraft accidents and incidents.

He emphasised that collaboration with key institutions such as the GNFS is critical in developing a robust safety culture within Ghana’s aviation landscape.

He highlighted that focusing on proactive engagement with partners would not only improve the country's aviation safety record but also strengthen overall emergency preparedness, thereby safeguarding lives and property.

“We believe that by working closely with stakeholders like the Ghana National Fire Service, we can collectively implement effective measures to prevent aviation-related accidents and ensure swift emergency responses when incidents occur.” He said.

CFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong expressed her appreciation for the Commissioner’s proactive outreach, describing it as a necessary step towards inter-agency cooperation.

Ms Ntow Sarpong outlined the GNFS’s strategic role in emergency response operations, including aviation-related incidents, and assured the Commissioner of the Service’s full support for AIB’s efforts.

She revealed the need for regular communication, joint training exercises, and knowledge sharing between the two institutions.

“This visit by the Commissioner of AIB is a testament to the importance of collaboration across critical sectors. The Ghana National Fire Service remains committed and ready to support any initiative that enhances public safety and disaster preparedness,” she said.

Stronger Partnerships

Wumborti was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officers and aircraft accident investigators from the AIB.

During the visit, the delegation engaged directly with their counterparts at the GNFS, exchanging insights on best practices in emergency response, accident investigation support, and safety management.

The engagement, according to the AIB, marks the beginning of a broader outreach campaign aimed at reinforcing partnerships with agencies and organisations that have direct and indirect roles in aviation safety and incident management.