Ahwenease rolls out development initiative

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 09 - 2024 , 07:43

The Ahwenease community in the Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern Region has rolled out an initiative to ensure development of the area.

The decision was taken during the Ahwenease Development Association’s (ADA) one year anniversary celebration which took place in the community recently.

Some of the projects to be undertaken include the rehabilitation of the community's kindergarten (KG) building as well as that of primary one to six, the provision of a modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre fully furnished with furniture and computers.

Other facilities that have already been provided are 60 pieces of mono desks for the pupils, furniture for teachers, set of jerseys, footballs and a television set for the community's KG and primary schools.

Additionally, the association has cemented the forecourt of the two schools and provided street lights for the entire community.

Teaching, learning

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADA, Charity Anima Offei, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic, said the provision of such social amenities and rehabilitation of the school buildings were to improve teaching and learning to transform the community.

That, she said, would enable the schoolchildren to improve on their academic performance.

Ms Offei indicated that the provision of such facilities by the association would go a long way to enhance the living standard of the inhabitants in the community.

That, she indicated, would result in the success of the implementation of the projects.

The Chief of Adadientem, Barima Ofori Asante, who chaired the occasion, commended the association for its immense contributions to the community and urged the membership to continue to do more.

He appealed to individuals with the means to emulate the shining example of the ADA by contributing to the development of the community.

ADA, which was formed a year ago was to primarily provide the needed facilities, especially for the two educational institutions in the community.

It was also to collaborate effectively with individuals or organisations to see how best to make the needed facilities available for the community.