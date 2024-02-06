Afriyie Akoto addresses 70th anniversary of KNUST Agric Faculty

Daily Graphic Feb - 06 - 2024 , 08:23

A former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, would be the ‘Guest Speaker’ at the 70th Anniversary celebration of the Faculty of Agriculture, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The week-long celebration, beginning on February 13, 2024 to February 17, 2024, would be a grand event, bringing together alumni, students, faculty, staff, esteemed guests and other stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the faculty.

The Ghanaian Agriculture Economist, with rich experience in agriculture and related matters, will speak on the theme: “Celebrating 70 Years of KNUST’s Global Impact on Agriculture” on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Public speaking engagements

Since resigning from his role as agric minister and unsuccessful in his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party as presidential candidate, Dr Akoto has devoted his time to delivering public lectures on agriculture and related matters.

The engagement at KNUST Agric Faculty event would be the fifth in a row in 11 months.

He has made similar presentation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the Zimbabwe-Ghana Business Forum as well as addressed hundreds of captains of Turkish Agribusiness industries at the African Agriculture, Food and Industry Forum in Istanbul & Tekirdağ, in Turkey as the special guest of honour.

Dr Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, is an Agriculture Economist and holds MSc. and PhD degrees from the prestigious Cambridge University in England.