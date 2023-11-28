Action Chapel’s Impact 2023 underway

Daily Graphic Nov - 28 - 2023 , 12:28

The 2023 edition of ‘Impact,’ the annual convention of Action Chapel International, has begun at the church's headquarters, the Prayer Cathedral in Accra.

The event being held on the theme: '' Open Doors’’, started last Sunday and is scheduled to end on December 3, 2023.

Led by the Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Impact 2023 is a powerful assembly designed to empower attendees spiritually.

It is a platform for gaining knowledge, wisdom, spiritual direction and aligning with God's purpose.

As one of Ghana's most anticipated Christian events, it serves as an annual spiritual milestone, providing a unique setting for transformative experiences distinct from regular worship services.

It is also a homecoming for Action Chapel churches worldwide and an opportunity for intensive spiritual empowerment and guidance.

The gathering of thousands of people at the convention is expected to create a unique atmosphere of collective faith and inspiration.

It is open to a broad audience and welcomes anyone seeking spiritual growth and empowerment.

Speakers

The array of speakers for this year’s convention are men and women of God who continue to lead many to Christ.

They were chosen not just for their religious teachings, but also for their ability to influence and empower attendees.

They include: Paula White-Cain, a pastor, author, motivational speaker, life coach and founder and President of the Paula White Ministries in Florida, USA.

She is the Senior Pastor of City of Destiny Church.

Also, among the speakers is one of Nigerian’s impactful speakers, writer, entrepreneur, trainer and a certified life coach under the Maxwell Leadership Certification Programme, Apostle Isi Igenegba.

She is the lead pastor of People of Influence Network, a ministry dedicated to raising spiritually grounded believers.

A regular speaker at the Impact event, Bishop Gregory Toussaint, who is the Senior Pastor of Tabernacle of Glory in Miami, Florida, USA, is also in attendance.

A Haitian, Bishop Toussaint, is gifted in the area of deliverance, healing and evangelism.

Another American, Michael Pitts, who is the founder of Conerstone Church in Toledo, Ohio, USA will also be speaking at the programmes.

He has more than 150 churches worldwide in the USA, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina, the United Kingdom and South Africa. He is an author and preacher.

Apostle Joshua Selman, a Nigerian preacher and televangelist of great renown, is the founder of Koinonia, a ministry dedicated to transforming lives.

He is also the founder of Koinonia's School of Ministry which trains individuals willing and called to serve God.

Dr David Antwi is the founder and leader of Kharis Ministries headquartered in London. It has other branches all over the world.