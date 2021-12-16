Acheampong wins Graphic 70th milestone Kia Pegas

Mr Frank Acheampong, a quality control officer at Standard Global Services (SGS) Ghana, is the latest big winner in the [email protected] promo, the year-long promotion to reward loyal readers of brands of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL).
He drove home a brand new Kia Pegas saloon car presented to him yesterday at the head office of Rana Motors, sole dealers in the Kia range of vehicles, which has partnered the GCGL for the promo.
At a short ceremony at the head office of Rana Motors on the Graphic Road in Accra, the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah; the Marketing Manager and the Sales Manager of Rana Motors, Mr Kojo Demanya and Mr Theodoric Segbefia, respectively, jointly presented the yellow sedan vehicle to the elated Mr Acheampong, who entered the promotion from April this year after seeing the first winner actually walk away with one of the vehicles at stake.
Excitement
Mr Acheampong, who could not control his excitement, expressed his appreciation to the GCGL for having the welfare of its customers at heart.
"Initially when I was called to provide my details, I thought it was fraud, so I ignored it, but the calls kept coming and I was later tempted to cooperate with the caller, only to later realise it was genuine,” he said.
“I never expected this and I never dreamt of owning my own car any time soon, but thanks to the GCGL, I’m now a proud owner of this sleek car,” he added.
Education
Prior to the presentation of the vehicle to Mr Acheampong, Mr Asmah had indicated that apart from rewarding its customers, the GCGL also focused on educating and providing accurate information for readers.
Beyond winning prizes, he said, there was also a lot for customers to read, as the GCGL’s publications informed, educated and opened minds.
“So let's encourage all to read and read verifiable publications,” he added.
New vehicle brands
Mr Demanya, who stood in for the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Rana Motors, Mr Kassem Odaymat, congratulated Mr Acheampong on being a big winner in the promo.
He also used the occasion to draw the public's attention to a new range of fuel efficient sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the Kia stable.
"Once again, I invite patrons of the KIA brand and anyone who wants to start his or her SUV life to visit our showrooms to take a look at our smaller engine, fuel- efficient and fully loaded models such as the Seltos, which also come in both LX and EX, or call it deluxe versions," he said.
Discount
As the year drew to an end, Mr Demanya said, Rana Motors was making a special offer of an additional three per cent discount on the going price discount the company was already giving on cash purchases of the Kia K5.
He said the offer started from yesterday and would end on December 31, this year and urged patrons to order and make a deposit within the stated period “and you are good to enjoy this special discount”.
The Marketing Manager of Rana Motors expressed the hope that next year would see the company improve on meeting patrons’ expectations.
“We look forward to introducing newer and more exciting models at incredibly lower prices to ensure our customers get what they desire and deserve at any given time,” Mr Demanya said.
[email protected] loyalty promo
The [email protected] loyalty promo is available to customers on MTN and Vodafone networks and readers of any of the GCGL brands — the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Sports, Graphic Showbiz, Graphic Business, the Junior Graphic, Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) and the Graphic NewsPlus, the app which could be downloaded from Google PlayStore or the Apple Store.
There are daily, weekly and quarterly prizes.
Over 70 people have so far won daily and monthly cash prizes, with two people taking home the ultimate prize, a KIA Pegas saloon car. There is another car at stake.
How to win
To win the ultimate prize, customers must subscribe to the [email protected] promo via the unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) short code *706# and proceed to the Graphic at 70 promo page at Afrifanom.com to stream videos.
Participants in the promo accumulate points by increasing their number of views on Afrifanom.com.
Customers may also participate in the promo by filling out cut-outs from the Daily Graphic and dropping them off at selected collection points across the country.
How to qualify
To qualify, participants have to accumulate more points by views of live music performances on Afrifanom. The more views, the more points are accumulated towards winning a car.
Besides, participants may accumulate more points by downloading the Graphic NewsPlus app directly from Afrifanom.com, where users can share screenshots of their profile pages to earn extra points.
Screenshots shared must be from active accounts on the Graphic NewsPlus app in order to earn extra points.
Other supporters of the promo are Cheezzy Pizza, a premier quick food provider.
Previous winners
A Kasoa-based businessman, Mr Prince Hayford, won the first vehicle in April last year.
That was followed by a 33-year-old pupil teacher based in Abesim, near Sunyani in the Bono Region, Mr Ezekiel Tetteh, who won the second Kia Pegas Sedan after accumulating 396,450 loyalty points.