493 Recruits pass out of Prison Officers Training School

Jemima Okang Addae Oct - 07 - 2023 , 08:27

A total of 493 recruits have passed out of the Prison Officers Training School (POTS) in Accra.

The Recruits of Course 123 who went through nine months of training comprised 208 females and 285 males.

The training prepared them physically, mentally and socially for a successful career in prisons management.

The recruits, from various professional and vocational backgrounds, included carpenters, masons, plumbers and mechanics.

Others had Diploma and Higher National Diploma in various disciplines such as education, nursing, agriculture and secretarial duties.

At the passing out ceremony at POTS in Accra yesterday, they mounted a colourful parade which was reviewed by a Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah.

The officers displayed well-rehearsed marching skills at the brief but fascinating ceremony.

Advice

Mrs Quansah charged the recruits to let discipline and professionalism guide them in their duties at all times.

“Adopt the principles of vigilance, humility and respect in the discharge of your duties,” she added.

The deputy minister also urged them to treat prisoners with care, respect and decency without compromising on their professional ethics.

“Bear in mind that imprisonment is punishment in itself and not for you to further punish them. Direct your energies towards self-improvement and avoid all acts of indiscipline to safeguard your career,” Mrs Quansah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, added.

She said the service played a crucial role in ensuring the rehabilitation and re-integration of citizens who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

“To truly serve its purpose, the service requires considerable investment in capacity building,” the deputy minister added.

Commitment

Mrs Quansah further said that the government was committed to the upgrading of the prison system through technology to improve efficiency and transparency.

“It is indeed high time we implemented digital record- keeping systems, biometric identification and security surveillance that will go a long way to enhance the overall management and security of our prisons,” she said.

The deputy minister, however, entreated civil society organisations to support the service with resources and expertise to complement the government’s efforts.

Awards

Five officers who distinguished themselves were awarded, with recruit officer Isaac Ahor-Larbie emerging the Overall Best recruit officer.

Other awardees were Best in Academics, Esther Larbi; the Commandant’s Award, Frank Kyeremateng; Best in Physical Training, Bernard Botchway N. Yeboah, and Best in Drill, Joel Kwame Ampadu-Bosompem.