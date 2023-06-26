3 Daboase students drown after swimming

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Jun - 26 - 2023 , 06:03

Three out of seven first year students of the Daboase Senior High Technical School last Saturday drowned while swimming in a flooded River Subri.

The seven students, all male boarders, allegedly sneaked out of the school’s premises for the ill-fated swimming expedition.

The bodies

As of press time yesterday, two of the bodies had been retrieved from the river and deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Teaching Hospital morgue, while the third remained missing.

Torrential downpour in the Western Region and nearby areas have caused various river bodies in the region to swell, flowing at high current and rendering many in the communities homeless.

The students, non-indigenes said to be unfamiliar with the Daboase town and landscape, entered the river to wash their clothes and take a cold bath, but were unable to match the floodwaters flowing at high current.

The three casualties were from Inchaban in the Shama District, Amanful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Agona in the Ahanta West Municipality.

Daboase DISEC

The four that survived were said to have tried to help unsuccessfully, and raised an alarm about the disaster that compelled the District Security Council to put together a team of rescuers, led by the Chief Executive of the local assembly, Emmanuel Boakye.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Boakye said the incident was one of many disasters visited on the district by days of endless rain which started last Wednesday.

“Due to the rains, many people have become homeless. We were going round the communities when I received a call from the police about the unfortunate incident involving the students,” he said.

Rescue team

Mr Boakye said the school authorities and the assembly had informed the parents of the situation.

He advised students, especially those from other districts and regions, not to venture into the rivers, saying “it could be risky, especially at this time”.

The Western Region had continuously experienced massive rainfall from last Tuesday, which had caused serious havoc in the Daboase and Mpohor districts, as well as the Sekondi-Takoradi, Effia-Kwesimintsim, Ahanta West, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley municipalities.

Members of the communities near mining sites attributed the havoc to illegal mining activities, saying such activities had expanded the banks of the rivers, causing them to channel the flood to the town.

Several reports indicate that hundreds of members of the communities had been rendered homeless, including those whose homes were pulled down altogether by the flood.

The Divisional Chief of the Prestea-Hemang Traditional Area, Nana Ntaboah Prah IV, said the flood was a perennial phenomenon that some communities under his jurisdiction had endured over the years.

Prestea-Hemang

“One of the communities, as we speak, has the bridge linking to Prestea township destroyed, and I am wondering how our children will be going to school on Monday,” he said.

At Ewusijoe in the Ahanta West Municipality, the situation was even worse as parts of the community have been totally submerged.

When the Daily Graphic visited, residents were still collecting water from their rooms.

They attributed the situation to the unregulated illegal mining activities in the areas and along the river bodies.