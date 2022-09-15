3,000 participants attend All Ministers Conference

About 3,000 ministers of the Gospel from 500 denominations have gathered at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region for the 2022 All Ministers Conference.
The event, which passes as one of the biggest gatherings of the Christian faith in recent times in the country, is being organised by the Church of Pentecost (COP) to share fellowship with ministers from other denominations.
The four-day conference will discuss the purpose of the Church around the theme: “Rediscovering and fulfilling the purpose of the Church”.
Speakers
Speakers atthe conference, which is being held both in-person and virtually, include the Chairman of the COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye; the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso; the Founder and Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, and the National Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor E. K. Duodu.
Others are the Convener of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dr E. L. Nterful; the President of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh; the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary, the Very Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu; the immediate past Chairman of the COP, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah; the Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, and a media personality, Samuel Attah-Mensah.
Differences
In his opening remarks, Apostle Nyamekye said although ministers might have their differences in terms of practices and approach to ministry, just as R. Alan Woods put it: ‘We may not all be on the same chapter, but we should be in the same book’.
“We should all see ourselves effectively fulfilling our part of the Lord’s mandate. I believe that no one denomination is the exclusive or particular channel of God’s grace,” he said.
He added that the saints were equally distributed among all denominations, and that the degree to which God used a fellow was determined not by the denomination in which he/she was located but the depth of his/her surrender to God.
Denominations
“I don’t think God is terribly enthused about denominational distinctions. Varying denominations may be helpful because human beings differ, and some may have preferences for a particular style and mode of worship. No one denomination has the truth.
The truth is in Christ, who is the truth. What we hold are truths about the Truth. We need then to pool our truths so that the sum total of our truth will nearly approximate the Truth,” he said.
With that understanding, Apostle Nyamekye said ministers should humbly open up to the Holy Spirit to receive from Him.
The conference, he said, was to help bring to the fore the understanding of the dual purpose or the dual identity of the Church -- that it was called out of the world to belong to God and sent back to the world to witness and serve His purpose among the nations.
“If the Church is able to rediscover its identity as originally given by God in the Scriptures and made alive and relevant by the Spirit of God, we could be in the most exciting times in the history of the Church. Everything depends on our ability to understand the Church as it ought to be, our willingness to change, where necessary, and above all on our determination to keep our lives continually opened to spiritual freshness,” he said.
The Chairman of the COP said when the focus was on the purpose of the Church, the nation would be transformed with Kingdom values and principles.
He said ministers of the Gospel could change the cause of the flag of Ghana and transform it by the power of the Holy Spirit if the Church stayed focused on its purpose, as mandated by Jesus Christ.
“It is my prayer that the Lord will give us fresh fire, fresh anointing, fresh understanding of brotherly love that is real and, above all, fresh understanding of the purpose of the Church, and, leveraging our numbers, take the nation captive for Christ,” he said.