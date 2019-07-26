Thirty Ghanaians to undertake Master's programmes under KOICA grant

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) with the support of the Korean government has organised a pre-departure orientation forum for 30 Ghanaians who will undertake master’s degree programmes in Korea.
The scholars will undertake courses in Global Health Security, Economics, Tax and Finance, Gender Equality, Community Water Resource Management, Energy Science and areas of politics and administration which more important to the development of a country.
The Deputy Head of Mission of the Korean Embassy in Ghana, Ms Jeeyoung Kim said the master's degree scholarship programme is funded by the government of the Republic of Korea through KO1CA.
“It has been contributing to not only individuals but also institutions and systems of our partner countries since it was added to KOICA's global strategic portfolio in 1997”, she said.
Among the objectives of the forum was the dissemination of thesis by five beneficiaries of the 2017 master’s scholarship batch who had completed their respective studies in Korea.
The beneficiaries would study in 20 universities including the Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Korea University, Hallym University, Ewha Women's University, Handong Global University, Hankyong University, Pukyong University and the Ajou University.
According to Ms Kim, statistics reveal that since the commencement of the KOICA scholarship scheme in 1997, over 3,400 graduates from 80 different nationalities have been produced globally, with the number increasing each year.
“KOICA’s master’s degree scholarship program is globally competitive because it is open to 58 countries which are, 16 Asian countries 23 African countries, 15 Latin American countries, 5 countries from the Middle East and 5 from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Approximately, 400 applicants are selected for this program every year” she said.
She added that this year, the KOICA Ghana Office received 172 applications from brilliant and exceptional government officials from various state-owned institutions.
She also congratulated the scholars and charged them to rise above all challenges they may face in the course of their stay in Korea.
“The academic journey you are all about to embark on in Korea may come with some challenges as expected but I believe you can rise above then, to succeed just like those who went ahead of you Scholar, from Ghana always excel in their various courses so well that some become valedictorian, for their graduation”, she said.
For his part, the Country Director of KOICA, Mr Yukyum Kim assured the scholars of a holistic academic experience in Korea, urging them to contribute to the growth and development of Ghana after completing their studies.
“In Korea, you will have the opportunity to experience a vibrant modern society that has incredible new outlooks, its customs and values, as well as its unique sights and sounds, nice food, K-pop such as BTS and the dynamic energy, as you encounter new natural wonders, museums and great landmarks”, he said.