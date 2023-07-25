Western Region: 200 million Euros wastewater treatment plant commissioned

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 25 - 2023 , 17:00

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okeyere Darko-Mensah says only 10 per cent of faecal waste collected in the region is treated.

This implies that 90 per cent of the faecal waste collected in the region is dumped into the environment untreated, he stated.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Sekondi-Takoradi Faecal Sludge Management Plant in Asaake in the Western region on Tuesday, the Minister said the facility will boost the existing one which he noted is overstretched.

According to him, Sekondi-Takoradi is the third most densely populated city in Ghana with an annual average growth of 3.2%.

He added that majority of urban households depend on on-site sanitation systems.

The new site

The waste disposal site at Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis area which is located at Sofokrom-Essipon hosts both the waste water and municipal solid waste sites.

Mr Darko-Mensah said the facility is aimed at improving the environmental conditions of the city significantly.

He emphasized that the Plant which has a design capacity of 1000m3/day with an average of 100 trucks visiting the plant daily, will improve the living conditions of the inhabitants and increase living standards in the region.

"It will also decrease the level of contamination in the ground and surface water, achieve good hygiene conditions as well as create employment for the teeming youth in the region," he stated.

The Minister added that the facility will also serve as a learning and research facility for professionals and students in the region.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the project was inspired by the President Nana Addo's vision of making the country the neatest in Africa.

He commended the former minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and Western Regional Minister for their immersed contribution towards the success of the project.

"Private businessmen need people who encourages and exhibits exemplary leadership and you have encouraged me to do more. God bless you for the tremendous leadership support," he praised the two ministers.

The CEO of Pureco KFT-Hungary, Ballint Horvath, in a short remarks, noted that faecal topics are not glamorous topics, but its significance cannot be over emphasized.

He noted the project meets high international standards and safety protocols.

"With the three projects in Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale, Ghana has shown other African countries an example of how to properly manage faecal sludge in the sub-region," he said.

For his part, the State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary, Mr. Tristan Azbej, said the commissioning of the project is a means to celebrate a remarkable partnership between Ghana and Hungary.

"It's an achievement based on fellowship and professional commitment of both countries. Through this partnership we are inaugurating the facility built on Hungarian technology," he noted.

He invited Ghana to explore other partnerships for the development of the country.

"Though we far apart in distance, we have common values and culture and we are ready to support Ghana for the benefit of its citizens," he observed.

The facility is expected to employ about 300 direct workers.