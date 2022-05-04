200 Dual-desks for 31 schools in Volta

The Common Fund Secretariat has procured 200 dual desks for 31 basic schools in the Adaklu District in the Volta Region.
The Chief Executive of the Adaklu District Assembly, Juliana Kpedekpo, said the desks would be supplied to schools in eight circuits of the Ghana Education Service (GES) when he made the presentation to the District Director of Education, Francis Yaw Agbemadi, at a ceremony at Adaklu-Waya, the district capital, last Thursday.
She said the gesture was meant to address the furniture deficit in basic schools in the district.
Mr Agbemadi, for his part, said the gesture was timely and would make the environment of the beneficiary schools more conducive for teaching and learning.
The district has 46 basic schools with 8,000 learners.
The District Director of Education said inadequate furniture in basic schools in the district had posed a major challenge to teaching and learning, and pledged that the district education directorate would ensure that the desks were maintained to benefit successive batches of learners.
Mr Agbemadi appealed to corporate bodies, public-spirited individuals and other stakeholders to support basic schools in the area in various ways towards the delivery of quality education.