20,000 wheelchairs handed over to Ministry of Health

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged road users to abide by road traffic rules and regulations to help deal with disabilities that occur from accidents as a result of disregard for the rules.
Dr Bawumia said this when the government of Ghana in partnership with the World Bank presented 20,000 wheelchairs to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The wheelchairs are to be distributed throughout Ghana to health facilities and to persons living with disabilities.
Quoting from a World Health Organisation report to buttress his concern, Dr Bawumia noted that aside infectious diseases like polio, malaria and meningitis, road accidents are the foremost cause of disabilities.
He said road accidents do not only cause deaths but leaves most occupants and innocent pedestrians disabled.