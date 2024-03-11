Previous article: Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana demands release of mutual funds and welfare dues from govt

School infirmary refurbished

Diana Mensah, Half Assini Mar - 11 - 2024 , 16:20

The 1993 year group of Half Assini Secondary School has handed over a fully furnished infirmary to facilitate the delivery of quality health care of students and staff.

The school’s infirmary, which was not in good shape, has been upgraded to the standard of a school clinic.

The infirmary, which was in a deplorable state, now boasts of a consulting room, sitting area, students and staff wards, a clinic manager’s office, a dispensary, and washrooms.

The clinic has been stocked with medical supplies to make it easier for the school to provide safe isolation and treatment to students and staff.

The gesture formed part of the group’s 30 years anniversary.

The event was graced by Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, who chaired the occasion; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hillcrest Hotel-Takoradi, Nana Nsiah; and the Chief of Half Assini, Nana Ayebie Amihere VI.

Handing Over

The President of the 1993 year group of Half Assini Secondary School, Anthony Anwonzo, who handed over the project, said the gesture was geared towards contributing meaningfully to the development of their alma matter.

He said the establishment of the infirmary stood as a testament of their commitment to give back to the institution that had laid a foundation to their success.

Mr Anwonzo said the gesture was to assist the school to provide the best of outpatient care to students and staff, hence expressed the hope that it would help improve healthcare services in the school.

Mr Anwonzo said the school was in dire need of a fence wall, tarred roads to some principal streets of the school, accommodation for staffs ,endowment fund hence appeal to government, other year groups, organisations and benevolent individuals to support the development of the school.

He said the group was always ready to support its alma mater, adding that, “this will not be the last; we will continue to support the school that made us who we are today.”

He expressed his appreciation to members and donors who mobilised funds to renovate, equip and upgrade the infirmary.

Mr Anwonzo appealed to the school’s authority to adopt a good maintenance culture in preserving and prolonging the lifespan of the facility.

He expressed worry over the encroachment of school lands, hence urged all to ensure the school was guarded and preserved for future prospects.

Appreciation

The Headmaster of the Half Assini Secondary School, Patrick Adjei-Ampaw, commended the year group for the assistance; for the provision of the facilities in the hospital to ensure better care for patients.

He explained that the infirmary before the renovation was in bad state hence assured the group that the facility would be kept in a good state.

Mr Adjei-Ampaw urged other year groups to continue to support the development of the school to enhance its services to the community.