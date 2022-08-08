Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association launch website

The Greater Accra Zone of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) has launched a corporate website and an online shopping mall to help its members to sell their products across the globe.
The websites; https://gntdagar.org/ and https://gntdagar.com/ were launched on Friday, August 5, 2022, as part of activities to commemorate the GNTDA Regional Week Celebration.
The celebration was themed: "Rebranding Ghana's Fashion Industry through Excellent Leadership and Digitization for Nation Building"
Launch
According to the Greater Accra Chairman of the GNTDA, Abdul Aziz Ali, the idea for the website was hatched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when there were restrictions on the movement of persons in Accra.
Mr Ali was hopeful that the website will make dressmakers and tailors in Accra competitive in the global marketplace.
"We want to digitize our Association's operations, our businesses, and our relationship with the world and that's why we have invited you all here," he said.
"We are here to launch our maiden official website and our newly created online shopping mall for GNTDA-Greater Accra Region. We believe this is a good cause which deserves encouragement, a push and support from our diverse stakeholders. We are indeed grateful to you all for your presence here".
Appeal
Mr Ali also appealed to the government and banks to make available soft loans which will enable indigenous tailors and dressmakers to bid for industrial contracts.
He said that without financial support, members of the association could not afford the industrial equipment required to compete with their peers across the world.