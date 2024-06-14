Featured

Ghana Health Service investigates alleged abandonment of hospital patient in bush

Graphic Online Jun - 14 - 2024 , 07:44

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched an investigation into reports that a patient was left in bushes near Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The woman, who reportedly suffered from broken legs and mental illness after an accident, was allegedly discharged from Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital after two months and transported via ambulance to Gomoa Ojobi, which she claimed was her hometown.

According to residents, they saw the ambulance drop off the woman but did not intervene, assuming she was being met by caregivers.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest she was later found unresponsive and died.

The GHS in s statement said it is "investigating the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story." They aim to determine if proper procedures were followed and plan to "take appropriate actions" based on their findings.

The service has urged the public for patience as the investigation unfolds. They have also assured that anyone found responsible for any misconduct will face "severe" consequences as outlined by the GHS Code of Conduct.

The attention of leadership of the Ghana Health Service has been drawn to a media story about a patient allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region. According to the story, it is alleged that the said patient was on admission at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba and after her relatives had failed to show up, she was conveyed in the hospital's ambulance and left in a wheelchair at Ojobi where she claimed to be her hometown and was later found dead.

The Service upon receiving this disturbing news has initiated investigations into the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it take appropriate action(s).

The Service wishes to appeal to the general public to be patient as anyone found to be connected with this unfortunate incident will be severely dealt in accordance with provisions of the Service's Code of Conduct.

