Ghana Gas donates to Volta flood victims

Daily Graphic Oct - 23 - 2023 , 05:21

The Ghana Gas Company Limited has donated assorted relief items to victims of the floods in the lower Volta Basin following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The beneficiary communities included Battor and Mepe in the North Tongu District, Sogakope in the South Tongu District, Agbozume and Denu in Ketu South District, as well as Adidome in Central Tongu.

Other communities are expected to benefit from the package which was made up of bags of rice, maize, detergents, mattresses, cooking oil, among others.

A board member of Ghana Gas, Delphine Dogbega, said the company could not stand aside while the people suffeedr the brunt of the spillage.

She added the company would continue to offer help to the affected residents as part of the corporate social responsibility of Ghana Gas.

Ms Dogbega said there had been agitation among some residents that they hardly receive their fair share of relief items during distribution.

She said the company would ensure that equity prevailed.

The Project Manager of Ghana Gas Company, Anyimah Edomgbole, said it was unfortunate that some parts of the country were going through this challenge.

He thanked the leadership of Ghana Gas for the quick decision to support the victims.

He pledged that the company would continue to assist all the affected communities.

A representative at the Aveyime distribution centre, Robert Lefe, appealed to officials to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the relief items.