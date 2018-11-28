Ghana fast losing battle for quality and relevant education – Dr. Daniel McKorley

Group Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley has said Ghana is fast losing the battle for quality and relevant Education.
Dr. McKorley who was a guest speaker at the 2018 edition of the SME and Young CEO’s Summit explained that our ability to become competitive and stay at the upper levels of global business depends on our ability to produce and retain skilled and competent labour.
"That means that Ghana’s education must be world class in the calibre of people trained for the job market. Yet, as we are all aware, this is one area we may not be doing too well. From content to focus and philosophy, our graduates have consistently exhibited shortcomings once they are absorbed into business", he said.
The reigning Marketing Man of the year observed further that “Our universities have been criticized for failing to craft subjects and syllabi that reflect the needs of industry and the complexities of modern business. But who is listening? Not much seem to be change in the midst of this complaint.
“I need to stress that Industry itself has been accused of being aloof and detached and not investing in the development of education and academic research. Wherever the blame lies, one thing is clear; Ghana is fast losing the battle for quality and relevant education and the earlier something is done about this the better it is to avoid the necessity of having to import skilled labor in the future Dr. McKorley opined.
The 2nd Ghana SME and Young CEOs Summit themed, “Corporate Leadership Governance & Technology: Strong Pillars for Business & Economic Growth,” was organized by the Chief Executives Network Ghana in partnership with Deloitte & the Ministry of Business Development.
The Summit was to foster knowledge acquisition, learning, partnerships and synergies that drive improvement in both personal and organizational performance.