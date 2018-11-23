Ghana Bamboo Bikes donates bikes for 2018 Farmers Day

The Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative has donated five bikes worthy several thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards the organisation of the 2018 National Farmers Day celebration
.
The bikes are to be given to the winners of the Best Female Farmer, Best Youth Farmer, Best Female Cocoa Farmer, Best Shea nut Picker and Best Young Cocoa Famer.
The Chief Executive and Founder of the company, Madam Bernice Dapaah, at a ceremony to present the bikes to the ministry, said bicycles form a critical element of Ghana’s transportation system and for several decades, they have been used in different parts of the country, particularly in farming and rural communities.
Rationale
She explained that the country’s agricultural development and its transportation systems are closely interdependent, pointing out that “transport sector plays a vital role in accelerating economic gains from agriculture by facilitating a free flow of commodities from production centres or farm-gates to consumers.”
According to Madam Dapaah, the gesture was in honour of the massive contributions farmers make to the country’s economic development, adding that the eco-friendly bikes would motivate the winners to continue to give off their best.
Madam Bernice Dapaah, the CEO and Founder of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiatives, in a handshake with the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr George Boahen Oduro after the presentation of the bikes.
“We believe bamboo bikes can support these hard-working farmers in their load-bearing activities and enhance their productivity,” she said, saying that the gesture also forms part of the company’s yearly social responsibility.
Expectations
Madam Dapaah said the role of Bamboo bicycles in achieving a green economy would continue to gain more and more
“As a forward-looking company, Ghana Bamboo Bikes is committed to creating a culture of cycling through its distribution program across the country and open up employment opportunities for the youth through its business expansion,” she said.
Known internationally as a contributor to global emission reductions, bamboo bikes combine the mechanical strength and uniqueness of bamboo into an aesthetically pleasing and robust
Commendation
For his part, a Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr George Boahen Oduro, commended the company for the gesture, saying the items would go a long way to contribute to the successful organisation of this year’s farmers day celebration.