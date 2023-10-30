Ghana Armed Forces 2023 enlistment into Military Academy commences

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 30 - 2023 , 12:35

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2023 Enlistment process for Regular Career Course and Short Service Commission Officers.

The scratch cards for the online application are on sale at GH¢350.00 each across the country at designated Ghana Post offices

The portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on here to apply.

The closing date for the online submission is Sunday 19 November 2023.

In the advert announcing the recruitment into the Ghana Military Academy, the GAF reminded the public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment.

"The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants enter the Ghana Military Academy."

"The Ghana Armed Forces further wishes to state that individuals who present themselves as middlemen. intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station. In the same vein, interested applicants who choose to pay monies to purported agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act," it added.

Interested persons are therefore to refer to the Daily Graphic of Thursday 26 October 2023 on Graphicnewsplus.com for the Thursday 26 October 2023 edition of the Daily Graphic for more information regarding the enlistment process and desist from patronising fraudulent recruitment sites on social media.