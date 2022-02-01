GCB Bank PLC supports Appiatsi's victims with GH¢100,000.00

The GCB Bank PLC has supported victims of Appiatsi explosion with GH¢100,000.00 donation.
The GCB Bank PLC, Ghana's biggest bank, in a statement on said it will work with the necessary state institutions and the Ghana Association of Bankers to provide a collective support to the people and town of Appiatsi.Follow @Graphicgh
"We join hands with the people of Ghana, in the spirit of solidarity and patriotism, in commiserating with the good people of Appeatsi. GCB Bank has made available an amount of GHC 100,000.00 to assist in bringing some comfort to the people of this great town," Managing Director of GCB Bank, Mr Kofi Adomakoh said.
He added, "Nothing can compensate for the loss of lives, but this gesture will help to mend what is broken, contribute to a smooth recovery and ensure the lives and livelihoods of the people of Appeatsi are restored. We are ready to support in anyway we can."
Background
On Thursday January 20, 2022, an explosion occurred along the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road after a truck transporting mining explosives was involved in a crash.
The explosion killed 14 persons and injured 179 and displaced hundreds at Appiatse with their town almost completely destroyed.