GCB Bank organises medical screening for Tamale residents

Mohammed Fugu Sep - 19 - 2023 , 19:03

About 1,000 residents of the Tamale Metropolis and its environs last Saturday benefitted from a free health screening exercise organised by the GCB Bank PLC as part of activities to mark its 70th anniversary celebration.

The beneficiaries were screened for many health conditions including eye and ear infections, blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis B, malaria and HIV.

The beneficiaries were attended to by eye and ear specialists, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and medical doctors.

Some of the beneficiaries who were screened and diagnosed with various diseases were given free medication, while others were counselled and referred to the hospital for further treatment.

Aside from the free health screening exercise, management and staff of the bank embarked on a health walk in the metropolis to sensitise the public to the need to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Led by the Managing Director of the bank, Kofi Adomakoh, the walk brought together about hundreds of participants for the five-kilometre walk which commenced from the Tamale Jubilee Park and ended on the same premises with aerobics.

Healthy living

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Adomakoh said the exercise formed part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to society, to ensure that the customers lived healthy lifestyles to continue doing business with the bank.

He reiterated the company's commitment to continue to give back to society, saying "the health of our cherished customers is very paramount.

This is just a symbolic exercise, we will continue to frequently organise free health check-up to help improve their health conditions.”

He noted that many people did not undertake regular check-ups due to the lack of funds and their busy schedules, for which reason the company decided to conduct the screening exercise to enable them to access free medical treatment from specialists.

Advice

"Our key mandate is to make sure that the community enjoys the development and opportunities the bank creates.

When people enjoy the services rendered to them in good health, it will attract more customers to the bank, which will also demand more branches across the country,” Mr Adomakoh noted.

He, however, advised the people to make their health a priority by regularly visiting health centres for check-up, just as they treated their work and related matters.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Daily Graphic commended the bank for the gesture, saying it had made them aware of their health status.