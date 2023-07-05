Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International launches inaugural business expo

Kweku Zurek Jul - 05 - 2023 , 12:54

The Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International (FGBMFI) made a significant announcement on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as they unveiled their first-ever business expo.

This exciting event is set to take place at the prestigious Accra International Conference Center (AICC) from July 13th to 15th, 2023.

Renowned keynote speakers from around the world have been invited to share their invaluable wisdom and experience at the business seminar.

Among the distinguished guests are Apostle Joshua Selman from Nigeria, Angel Caputo from Argentina, Dr. Pearl Kupe from South Africa, Joan Hunter from the USA, and Francis Owusu from Ghana.

Ray Snowden, the Director for Corporate Business Development Directorate (CBDD) of the FGBMFI, expressed his enthusiasm during the media launch and encouraged Ghanaian businessmen and women to seize this unprecedented opportunity. This business expo marks a significant milestone as it is the first of its kind in Ghana.

Mr. Ray Snowden stated, "I am delighted to promote the World Convention, particularly the business expo, which is being hosted by the CBDD of the FGBMFI. We are hosting one of the business expos from the 13th to the 15th of July, as part of our world convention."

He further emphasized, "This is the first time the World Convention of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International is being hosted in Ghana. We believe it provides an exceptional platform for all businessmen and women to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their products and services to an expansive international market."

Snowden highlighted the significance of engaging in business-to-business interactions with international guests from over 50 countries worldwide, with an anticipated attendance of over two and a half thousand guests.

"As a business expo, we have booths available for you to effectively market your products and services. Additionally, there will be a business seminar hosted by renowned speakers from the country," he added, underscoring the exceptional value this event holds for entrepreneurs and business professionals.

The FGBMFI's inaugural business expo at the 2023 World Convention promises to be a groundbreaking event that not only offers networking opportunities but also provides a platform for Ghanaian businesses to showcase their innovations to a global audience.