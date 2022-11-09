Former Bolga Preparatory School pupils donate computers to alma mater

As part of effort to improve teaching and learning in their alma mater, some former pupils of the Bolgatanga Preparatory Model Basic School have retooled the school’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.
The eight former pupils decided to come together to equip the school’s ICT with 20 sets of Fourth generation computers and accessories valued at GH¢60,000.
The equipment were presented to the management of the school during the commemoration of the school’s golden jubilee celebrations in Bolgatanga last Friday.
Rationale
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the leader of the group, Dr Louis Nagali Koray, said the rationale for giving back to their alma mater was because the school gave them the requisite academic foundation which they built upon to become who they were today.
“As individuals who passed through this great school and benefited from the tutelage of hardworking teachers many years ago, we thought it wise to come together to support the school’s progress.
“And as former pupils, we are duty-bound to make meaningful contributions to the school’s growth by ensuring the provision of a congenial learning environment for the current pupils to study in,” he added.
Dr Koray further "called on other old pupils to also come together and contribute their widow’s mite to change the face of the school for the benefit of both pupils and teachers”.
ICT era
Dr Koray also said that in this generation, it was important that schoolchildren were equipped with basic ICT tools and skills to make them competitive in the world which was highly driven by technology.
He said the laboratory would equally assist the pupils in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
Dr Koray advised the pupils to take advantage of the computers to broaden their knowledge in ICT to make a difference and also have a competitive urge over their colleagues elsewhere.
While assuring the school’s management of the provision of more computers, a photocopier machine, a scanner and a printer in the second phase of the project, he urged them to put in place a proper maintenance regime to ensure the equipment were kept in good shape.
Appreciation
The Headmistress of the school, Catherine Assibi Nyaaba, expressed appreciation to the group for the donation.
“I must say that the headteachers, pupils, teachers and parents are appreciative of the contributions of the eight past pupils towards improving the academic environment in the school.
“I wish to assure them that the computers will be put to good use to achieve the intended purpose,” she said.
