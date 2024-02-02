First boat to be built at Regional Maritime University in June

GraphicOnline Feb - 02 - 2024 , 14:00

Mr. Mohamed Saleh Alshareef, Managing Director of Lamar Marine Services, an agency of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has announced that the first boat will be built at the university in June.

This development follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between RMU and the Dubai-based company specializing in boat building, firefighting, and oil rigs.

The boat, constructed from lightweight and durable fibreglass, will cater to the Ghanaian and West African markets for monitoring, security, and fishing purposes. The factory building the boat will be located on RMU land.

Alshareef made this announcement during a presentation to a delegation from the Dar Es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Tanzania, and RMU management in Accra. He emphasized Lamar Marine's 40+ years of experience in the industry and expressed confidence in creating a "masterpiece" that will benefit future generations.

The presentation also highlighted partnerships that strengthen RMU's maritime training offerings. Maurice Mends from Rig World Training Center described their two-year collaboration with RMU, ensuring graduates have practical skills for success in the global maritime sector. He emphasized their commitment to safety and praised RMU's efforts in shaping the future of maritime training in Ghana.

Representing Hafnia Shipping, Ing. Augustus Addy-Lamptey stressed the importance of investing in seafarer training due to high personnel demand. He announced a partnership with RMU to place trained seafarers on ships, contributing to the industry's growth.

Capt. Joshua Addo, representing Schulte Maritime Service, explained their company's long history (established in 1883) and ownership of over 90 vessels. He stated their commitment to working with RMU to train and provide work opportunities for cadets.

The three-day visit culminated in an MoU signing on Friday, followed by a tour of locations within Accra for the delegation.