Fire guts shop near White Chapel in Makola

Fire has gutted some cosmetic shops closer to the White Chapel at Makola.
The incident happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Items destroyed in the fire included highly combustible cosmetic products.
The Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) sent six fire engines including a TL and water tanker to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further to other shops.
The service indicated that "accessibility to the affected shops was a challenge due to hardcore burglar proofing"
Also, "electricity power supply in the area has been isolated to enhance rigorous firefighting and prevent possible risk of electrocution of firefighters"
There were no casualties.
The GNFS says they are investigating the cause of fire.