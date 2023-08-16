Fashion Vault Partners with VisionSpring & Total Vision Eyecare to organize Free Eye Care and Health Screening at Agbogbloshie

Award-winning fashion company, Fashion Vault, in collaboration with VisionSpring and Total Vision Eyecare, is launching a free eye care and health screening initiative for thousands of traders and residents at the Agbogbloshie market in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

This initiative, which is a part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, will encompass activities such as checking blood pressure, distributing free optical glasses, providing eye medications, conducting malaria and diabetes tests, performing eye exams, offering free doctor's consultations, counseling sessions, and much more.

During the press launch of the event, Ms. Fredaline Asiedu, the Chief Executive Officer of Fashion Vault, expressed her commitment to enhancing quality healthcare delivery, especially for the underserved.

She emphasized the importance of this endeavor and how it aligns with her vision to positively impact lives through lasting memories.

Ms. Asiedu stated, "I am deeply grateful to be an instrument of blessings to others. I believe in creating meaningful actions that leave a positive mark on many lives. This initiative is an integral part of our company's CSR."

Furthermore, she extended an invitation to individuals, philanthropists, and civil society groups to contribute and make this day a resounding success.

The Executive Director of Total Vision Eyecare, Dr. Matilda Adda also urged traders to participate in large numbers, highlighting the opportunity to assess their health status, receive free medication, free optical glasses and enjoy the event's activities.

The event is also sponsored by Trip Edge Global, All Pharm, Third Eye Care & Vision Centre, McGaniel, Frutos Juice, The Nack Bar, Black Ink Photography, Dotted i Catering Services, The Silhouette Ghana, Chrismaison and Speckless Event & Decor.

Ms. Asiedu regularly hosts trade seminars across the country, offering guidance and insights to traders and young women on effective entrepreneurship management and meaningful financial planning, ultimately leading to profitable outcomes.

She was named the Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ghana Youth Leadership and Business Awards. She is also a strong advocate for women's empowerment and girl-child education.