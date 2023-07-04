Fan milk addresses consumer concerns on FanYogo, recalls 28 batches of product

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 04 - 2023 , 08:44

Fan Milk, the producer of FanYogo has initiated moves to address consumer concerns on the quality of some FanYogo products on the market.

Some concerns had been raised by the texture of some of the FanYogo products on the market.

Following the complaints, the company has withdrawn some batches of the products from the market.

They are; 011023022, 011023120, 011223664, 031123385, 031123408, 031123414, 031123429, 031123438, 051123442, 061123453, 141023223, 161123572, 181123530, 181123537, 181123587, 231123590, 231123596, 231123625, 231123890, 251123611, 251123611, 251123614, 251123616, 251123622, 251123628, 261123633, 261123635, 261123636, 261123638.

FanMilk has assured that irrespective of the variation in texture of the product it is safe for consumption.

"Our expert team has confirmed that the above batches are safe for consumption. In addition, we engaged the Food Research Institute (FRI) to conduct an independent test which also confirmed that despite the variation in texture, the product is still safe to consume."

A press statement issued by the company on Monday June 3, 2023, said it acknowledged that the batches do not meet the product experience they are known for.

It said the root cause has been identified as a "starch sourcing and variation in handling."

It added that a team of experts have conducted comprehensive test on the batches to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent any reoccurrences.

The company urged vendors to return FanYogo products with the above batch numbers to FanMilk depots.

“We are sorry for all the inconveniences this has caused and appreciate your patience in waiting to hear from us. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty. We are dedicated and committed to restoring the great FanYogo experience you love.”

Attached below is a copy of the FanMilk statement: