Exim Bank supports Information Ministry’s Project Amplified

The Ghana Exim Bank has supported Amplified, a social marketing project of the Ministry of Information, to help promote business innovations and the activities of social entrepreneurs in the country.
The support will ensure the successful execution of season one of the project, totalling 10 episodes, which will help beneficiaries promote their products and services to larger markets.
The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Lawrence Agyinsam, who disclosed this, said the support was part of an overall strategy of Exim Bank Ghana to help MSMEs to eliminate barriers to global commerce.
“We believe that supporting this laudable project by the Ministry of Information is key to strengthening Ghana’s innovation pipeline, drive emerging businesses and, over the long term, safeguard the sustainable growth of MSMEs,” he said.
Young businesses, Made-in-Ghana
Mr Agyinsam explained that the support would help young businesses navigate the exciting opportunities that existed in online business marketing and enhance their speed to gain larger markets.
Last April, the bank re-launched its Tuesday Market initiative, which is aimed at creating awareness of Made-in-Ghana products and harness their potential for exports.
The market serves as a one-stop shop for the public to purchase anything locally manufactured — from nicely packaged food items, cosmetic products, garments and textiles to leather products and many more.
That, the Exim Bank MD said, was part of efforts by the bank to substantially support and promote products and services of young businesses to gain larger markets and compete in new frontiers that were previously inaccessible.
What is Amplified?
Amplified is a social marketing tool of the Ministry of Information. Launched in 2021, the project focuses on using the new media leverage of the ministry and that of programme partners to support the work of young Ghanaians and aid them in reaching larger audiences with entrepreneurial products and services, social causes and youth mentorship.
The main focus of Amplified is to highlight products and services of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs doing business in Ghana.