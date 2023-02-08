Exhibit honesty, integrity - President charges judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in 21 justices of the High Court with a charge on them to execute their mandate with honesty, integrity and a sound knowledge in law.
He told the judges, who are made up of 12 males and nine females, that “a corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration”.
He administered the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath and Oath of Secrecy to the judges who were dressed in their red gown with white wigs and presented each of them with the Warrant of Appointment wrapped in red, gold and green colours.
After the presentation, the 21 judges took turns to sign the Oath Book which was sealed with the signature of the President.
Be Learned
President Akufo-Addo told the gathering, which included Supreme Court Judges, led by the Chief Justice, Justice Enin Yeboah, that the High Court judges must be learned, know their case laws and ensure that their decisions and judgments were properly motivated.
“The situation where judges preferred judgments on the basis of decisions from lower courts and cite them as law is not acceptable and even less so when judges cite no authority at all for their rulings and give orders without reasons,” he advised.
Common Law
President Akufo-Addo advised that the ancient common law doctrine of precedent had been, and continued to be the time honoured foundation for the coherent development of the law and should not be discarded.
He said the dispensation of justice required application of the laws of the land and must occur without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, “That is, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any person before you”.
120 Courts
He announced that government was also tackling the problem of inadequate number of courts in the country which had resulted in citizens travelling long distances to gain access to justice.
President Akufo-Addo said the government had commenced the construction of 120 courts with accompanying accommodation for judges across the country to help address the problem of inadequate court infrastructure.
Those buildings, he added, were in advanced stages of completion.
He added that six new regional High Courts were also being constructed in the new regions; three in North East, Oti, and Savannah had been completed and inaugurated, while those in Ahafo, Bono East and Western North would be completed by April.
Additionally, he said, 210 vehicles were distributed in 2022 to all judges in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court and the lower courts and gave the assurance that the government would continue to implement policies to advance the rule of law and thereby help entrench respect for the administration of justice.
Justice Kwame Polley, speaking on behalf of the 20 other colleagues, commended the President for the honour done them and the confidence reposed in them and said they would execute their mandate in conformity with the dictates of the Constitution.
Names
The Justices include Kwame Polley, William Appiah Twumasi, Baah Forson Agyapong, Marian Affoh, Nana Brew, Abena Amponsah Buansi, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku, Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, Alexander Oworae, Joyce Boahen, Edward Twum and Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.
The rest are Rosemary Baah Fosu, Frederick Kwabena Twumasi, Adelaide Abui Keddey, Harry Acheampong-Opoku, Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, John-Mark Nuku Alifo, Kwesi Adjenim-Boateng, George Aikins Ampiah-Bonney and Marie-Louise Simmons.