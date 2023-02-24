EP Church Moderator lauds Dr Bawumia for religious tolerance

Chris Nunoo Feb - 24 - 2023 , 08:54

THE Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EP) Ghana, Rt Rev. Lt Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (retd), has observed that the ability of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to relate well with Christians and Muslims is commendable, and as such must be emulated by all.



He said such an attitude engendered peace in the society, and expressed the hope that such leadership qualities were replicated in every facet of society where there was a Moslem and Christian relationship.

Rt Rev. Lt Col Agbeko made the observation when he led the leadership of the EP Church, Ghana to call on Dr Bawumia at his office at the Jubilee House today (February 22, 2023).

Appreciation

The delegation was at the seat of government to express the appreciation of the church to the Vice-President for honouring the church’s invitation last year to its 175th anniversary.

Using the healing of the ten lepers by Jesus Christ as an anecdote, Rt Rev. Lt Col Agbeko said “it was one of the lepers who returned to say thank you and that is us.”

“Last year, the EP Church, Ghana invited you for the launch of its 175th anniversary and you graciously honoured our invitation and made us very proud.

Your coming marked the success of the occasion which went through to the thanksgiving service,” Rt Rev. Lt Col Agbeko pointed out.

He said the church appreciated very much the manner in which the Vice-President was able to combine his relationship with Christians, Moslems and the nation and saw that leadership quality should be emulated by all.

“I think it is such nature that makes and brings peace and we wish it is replicated everywhere so that Christians and Moslem relationships and the political front of the church and the nation remains one and united,” he stated.

That, the EP Church, Ghana Moderator indicated was because “we all have a common goal for the good of all and you represent that to us and we have come to say thank you.”

He said the visit of Dr Bawumia to the anniversary had been chronicled by the church for which it would be in their history for generations to read.

Presenting a citation to Dr Bawumia as a gesture of appreciation, Rt Rev Lt Col Agbeko said “the church is highly delighted at your sense of enthusiasm and benevolence demonstrated during our church’s 175 anniversary launch held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)” and asked that grace and peace be multiplied onto Dr Bawumia through the knowledge of God according to his divine power.

Contribution

Responding, Vice-President Bawumia acknowledged the contribution of the EP Church, Ghana to the country and described it as massive.

“When you look at what you have done in education and health it is massive.

Ghana is grateful for what you are doing and have done. May you continue to do more, our doors are opened and I am ready to work with you,” he added.

The Vice-President further described the visit as humbling and said “it says a lot and I do not want to underestimate it, I really appreciate it.”

Commenting on his relationship with Christians, Vice-President Bawumia said “We are all the children of God and we have to live in peace together and even if we have different religions we have to respect each other and work together.”

“I come from a family that reflects diversity.

My father has 17 surviving children, nine are Christians and eight are Muslims.

“So when I started I was going to the Methodist Church, that was Boys Brigade and even today,

I am a patron of Boys Brigade Ghana, even as a Muslim because they are spreading the word of God all over the place and doing so much work,” he indicated, saying that “I feel very comfortable when I am in a church because I am listening to the word of God.”

Dr Bawumia said God had blessed Ghana as a country and that it was for the people who God put in leadership positions to cultivate and nurture the peace in this country because once the country had peace then it could develop.