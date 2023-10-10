Energy Minister calls for sub-regional energy transition policy

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 10 - 2023 , 10:53

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged his ECOWAS colleagues to support the development of a regional Energy Transition Policy.

He said that the policy was crucial in achieving net-zero targets to ensure the socio-economic growth of member countries.

Dr Prempeh was speaking at a meeting of ECOWAS Ministers of Energy in Cotonou, Benin, last Saturday.

Discussions

The meeting, which was attended by 12 ministers of ECOWAS member states, discussed critical matters intended to strengthen efforts at ensuring available, accessible and affordable energy for citizens in the ECOWAS region.

The deliberations centred on a review of the report of meeting of experts on the procedure for granting of licences and authorisations to participate in a Regional Electricity Market, and the regulation of surveillance of the market, among other matters.

The meeting was also aimed at deepening the bond among ECOWAS energy ministers in their quest for affordable, available and accessible energy for the prosperity and progress of member countries.

Blueprint

Dr Prempeh further said that member states needed an energy transition policy that would provide a regional blueprint towards achieving net-zero, adding that as an ECOWAS bloc “we must ensure that our respective policies are robust and can stand the test of time”.

He said Ghana launched its energy transition framework last year and had proceeded to launch its Energy Transition Investment Plan (ETIP) earlier this month in New York.

The minister explained that it was aimed at consolidating “efforts towards achieving our targets in a just and an equitable manner”.

On the regional electricity market, Dr Prempeh said the policy should be anchored on transparency, competition, non-discrimination and environmental sustainability.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (middle), Minister of Energy, with some of his colleague at the ECOWAS Ministers of Energy meeting in Cotonou, Benin

Context

Dr Prempeh had been advocating the achievement of net-zero targets in line with Sustainable Development Goal Seven (SDG7), which calls for access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

On September 17, this year, he addressed a high-level SDG Summit Action Weekend on the theme: “From billions to trillions — Scaling-up energy compacts to deliver on SDG7,” on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US.

Dr Prempeh told the meeting that developed countries needed to redeem their funding pledges in support of developing countries towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (NPP) for the Manhyia South Constituency, will also address the Africa Energy Week beginning Monday where he is expected to present Ghana’s efforts at utilising its hydrocarbon resources for economic prosperity in an environmentally friendly manner.