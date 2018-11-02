Edith Uyovbukerhi brings hope to premature babies

Every misfortune that comes your way could be a blessing in disguise. For this reason, Mrs Edith Uyovbukerhi, decided to put away the pain of losing her premature baby and rather use her cash to touch the lives of other preterm babies.
Like every anxious expectant mother, Mrs Uyovbukerhi was looking forward to having a safe delivery after the nine months gestation and return home with her bundle of joy. Unfortunately, weeks before the full term, she suddenly had to deliver.
The baby who was her third child lived for three weeks only and went to eternity in 2003.
For Uyovbukerhi, she feels the death of her baby could have been avoided if there had been more resources. The health facility she put to bed did not have enough nursing staff in its maternity ward to ensure proper care for all the babies.
With this traumatic experience, she decided to bring hope to other preterm babies by setting up the LittleBigSouls together with her sister, Chief Mrs Yvonne-Frances Igweh, who is a lawyer.
LittleBigSouls International Charitable Organisation, a not-for-profit organisation, is committed to advocating the serious issue of prematurity and the reduction of the terrible rates of death and disability for preterm babies born in Africa.
LittleBigSouls has for many years organised public awareness programmes with preemie ambassadors – older children and grown-ups who were born prematurely - to show parents who are going through similar situation that like all other babies, preemies are gifts from God who grow to become healthy and successful people.
LittleBigSouls, together with three other charities, instituted the World Prematurity Day, marked on November 17, every year, to highlight this grave issue and to drive awareness on a global stage.
Parents also receive care packs with essentials, such as preemie nappies (which are much smaller than regular baby nappies) and baby hats, since preemies need to have their heads covered.
Sometimes, the charity intervenes financially to help parents settle medical bills.