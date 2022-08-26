ECG disconnects Boomerang Night Club, hostel for illegal power connection

The Electricity Company of Ghana has uncovered an alleged illegal use of power at the Boomerang Night Club and an adjourning three-storey building being used as a hostel at Caprice in Accra.
The discovery was detected by the ECG National Revenue Mobilisation Taskforce Friday morning (August 26, 2022).
The ECG team went ahead and disconnected the facilities.
An invitation letter was given to the caretaker, Samuel Acheampong to report to the ECG district office.
The facilities had 28 air-conditioners and gadgets such as fridges.
ECG uncovers GH¢400,000 power theft at hostel facility
ECG officials also disconnected power to a hostel facility at South Odorkor in Accra for meter bypass and the illegal use of power.
The ECG estimates that the Best Crystal Hostel facility had used power in excess of GH¢400,000 over the past three years.
The Revenue Protection Manager of the Accra West Region of the ECG, Dr Mark Owusu-Ansah, told the media that the illegality was uncovered by a team of field staff of the company visiting facilities to audit meter installations.
Appliances in use in the hostel at the time of the discovery of power theft included eight fridges, 15 fans, microwaves, electric stoves, pressing irons, kettles and rice cookers.
Dr Owusu-Ansah explained that despite having four meters installed within the facility’s premises, the hostel had bypassed all the meters using a device specially fabricated for that purpose.