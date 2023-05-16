E.T. Mensah, others receive Doctors of Ministry

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 16 - 2023 , 16:14

Three Christian leaders have been conferred Doctors of Ministry (DMin) from the Vision International University, after completing four years of training in courses such as Bible theology, Christian counselling and education and leadership.

They are a Member of the Council of State; E.T Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of West African Terminals Limited; Apostle Peter Owusu Aboagye, and the Superintendent Minister of South Accra Circuit of the Methodist Church; Very Reverend Solomon Aryetey Patterson.

The university, which is a global distance learning network, trains church leaders, educators and other professionals in leadership in various fields of Christian service, offering online learning programmes from Certificate to Master's degree.

Christian leadership

At a brief ceremony to confer the awards on them at the Bethel Methodist Church in Accra last Sunday, the Founder and President of the Vision International University, Dr Stanley DeKoven, urged the awadees to teach, preach and put into practice what they had been thought.

He also urged them to prioritise their health, so they could do the work of God.

He encouraged Christian leaders to build their capacities, noting that education was an investment for them, the kingdom of God and the Church.

“We believe that every individual Christian should be trained for ministry, and we believe in individual callings.

We are committed to help our students to achieve their ministry goals,” he said.

Dr DeKoven said Christian leaders must ensure that their emotions were lined up with the truth of God’s word so as to fulfill God’s purpose in their lives.

Integrity

“Walk with integrity, honesty, be upright before God and one another, and allow the Holy Spirit to guide and direct your life each day.

You will then experience the prosperity for your journey,” he said.

“We believe that every one of you will be ambassador that will teach and preach the Word of God anywhere and wherever that God calls you,” he added.

The National Director of Vision International University, Ghana, Very Rev. Dr Mathias Kwesi Forson, urged Christians to build their capacities in the ministry to discern good and bad doctrine.

He added that it was important for Christians to educate themselves in the Word to make meaningful contributions to ensure prosperity in their families, churches and the country.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Mr Mensah expressed commitment to train other Christian leaders to lead and preach the word of God.

Quality

He acknowledged the fact that they had been equipped to offer quality development in the areas of their calling, adding that their expertise was needed now more than ever.

He encouraged his colleagues to use their knowledge and skill for the betterment of humanity.

“As we move forward from this point, we must remember that the most important lessons we have learnt is the ability to keep learning.

“The pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey and I have no doubt that we will continue to grow and develop in our fields of study,” he said.