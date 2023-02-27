DStv, GOtv Ghana hold free health screening with Accra Medic cast

GraphicOnline Feb - 27 - 2023 , 16:32

DStv and GOtv in collaboration with the Akwaaba Magic channel, have organized a free health screening for the public at the Achimota Retail Centre with the cast of their popular show Accra Medic.

The health screening, which came off on Friday, February 24, included a range of tests to help identify potential health issues, such as blood pressure checks, cholesterol testing, typhoid, blood sugar monitoring, BMI measurements as well as dental checks.

Health experts were on hand to answer any questions people had about their health and gave advice on how to improve their overall well-being.

There was a variety of educational resources available to help people learn more about healthy living and preventive care.

The cast of the first medical drama on Akwaaba Magic, Accra Medic graced the event with their presence to engage and connect with their fans and beneficiaries. In attendance were Aaron Adatsi, Kweku Elliot, Edward Kufuor, Evelyn Addo, and the producer of the show Julia Apea.

The Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Ghana, Afua Kissi-Nyame explained the rationale behind the screening. "We believe that access to healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. This free health screening is our way of giving back to the community and helping people take control of their health," she stated.

One beneficiary of the screening, Awudu expressed his appreciation for the event. "We are very grateful to DStv and GOtv for this initiative. It has helped me a lot because I have always wanted to go for check-ups, but I didn’t have the means to do so,” he said.

The organizers also indicated their intentions to make the event a regular one which will be held at different locations to ensure everyone is served. They also encouraged customers to watch Accra Medic, which airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30 pm on Akwaaba Magic DStv Ch 150 and GOtv 101.