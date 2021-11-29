Dr Bawumia touts Juabenhene’s legacy

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that the 50-year rule of the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, has brought nothing but development to the people of Juaben, Asanteman and the country as a whole.
“I am very impressed by the fact that Nana started his development agenda not by appealing to government or to donors as it is often done by many these days,” he noted.
He said the chief appealed to government only when the outlay was beyond the capabilities of the local folks.
Dr Bawumia emphasised that a true and sustainable development was not what was done relying on the charity of others, but by leading through a strategy of self-reliance by organising harvest and raising funds to support same with the efforts of the people.
The Vice-President was speaking at the launch of a book titled: “Nana Otuo Siriboe II, 1971-2021: Fifty Years of Distinguished Service to Juaben, Asanteman and Ghana” at the Juaben Palace at Juaben in the Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region last Saturday.
The book
The book was authored by Ms Abyna-Ansah Adjei, a member of the Royal Historical Society, the leading learned society for historians in the world.
It is the 26th book published by the author.
The commemorative book was inspired by books written by Emeritus Professor Albert Adu Boahen of blessed memory and Professor Robert Addo-Fening during Nana Siriboe’s silver jubilee and 40th anniversary celebrations in 1996 and 2011 respectively.
It also encompasses press cuttings and photo albums catalogued from the Daily Graphic, Ghana’s biggest selling newspaper since 1950, and other print media, and further documents of Nana Siriboe’s activities of the past 10 years, his views on his 50-year reign, as well as the views of some Juaben citizens.
The event was also attended by the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Samira Bawumia; the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Church, Kumasi, Archbishop Peter Kwasi Sarpong; Chief of Staff, Manhyia Palace, Mr Kofi Badu, and the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Grace Jeanet Mason.
Progressive perspective
“Nana has given chieftaincy a new progressive perspective,” the Vice-President said, stressing that when historians chronicle the role of chieftaincy in nation building, Nana Siriboe’s legacy would be a fitting case study for generations yet unborn.
“From these humble beginnings, we are all delighted to see Juaben as one of the most progressive towns in Ghana,” he added.
He said Nana led by example and encouraged education and the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth, which helped to create employment opportunities for the people.
Dr Bawumia said it was impressive to note that all governments since 1971 had tapped into Nana Siriboe’s knowledge and experience by his invitation to serve on various boards and corporations, as well as chairing the Council of State twice.
“I personally have benefited tremendously from his mature advice, patience and tact.
I have had the advantage to drink deep of the fountain of knowledge at his disposal and his ability to solve seemingly complicated issues with ease,” he noted.
Dr Bawumia commended Nana Otuo Siriboe II for chronicling his achievements and foresights in the book, and touted him as an “archivist par excellence”.
He bought the first copy of the book for GH¢50,000, and entreated the public to get a copy.
Goodwill message
Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a goodwill message, said “Nana Otuo Siriboe, an electrical engineer by profession, has transformed into a traditional ruler par excellence, has thrown a light onto the positive leadership Asante has to offer,” and that he was proud to acknowledge that light in the hope would continue to shine along the path of the people and lead them to prosperity.