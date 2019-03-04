Ibrahim Awal adjudged Most Business-Oriented African Minister

The Minister for Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has been adjudged the Most Business-Oriented African Minister by the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF).
Dr Awal was chosen for his innovative initiatives that have enhanced the entrepreneurial eco-system in Ghana and support for start-ups and small businesses in the country.
The citation read: “WBAF recognises your role in encouraging and enhancing start-ups and bringing the start-up agenda at the centre of government policy.”
The award was presented to Dr Awal by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of WBAF, Mr Baybars Altuntas, at the World Excellence Awards night 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey, last Monday.
Recently, Dr Awal was adjudged Ghana’s Best Performing Minister for 2018 by FAKS Investigative Services, a Ghanaian research and investigative company.
The World Excellence Awards night 2019 was attended by world business leaders, entrepreneurs and policy makers.
They included the President of Croatia, Ms Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic; the Speaker of Parliament for Kosovo, the Minister for Youth and Sports in Turkey and a former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey.
Others were the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts Minister of Croatia, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Minister of Kosovo, the State Minister of Macedonia, the Mayor of Seville Municipality in Spain, as well as representatives from the Spain Investment and Trade Agency (ICEX), the World Bank Group and the European Trade Association for Business Angels (EBAN).