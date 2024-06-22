Next article: Bono farmers lose out on cashew abundance -Smuggling, bad practices, raw nut exports to blame

Don't dispose of faecal matter in water bodies — Researcher

Daniel Kenu Jun - 22 - 2024 , 06:15

A Professor of Public Health Engineering, Michael Templeton, has advised people who still rely on latrine not to dispose of such waste in water bodies but rather adopt the "tiger worm toilet" principle where special worms are introduced into the faecal matter to prevent the container from getting full.

Prof. Templeton, who is also a chartered civil engineer, said such faecal waste could also be turned into different types of products.

The tiger worm toilets contain composting worms in the pit that processes and digests the faeces, turning the raw sludge into vermicompost.

Prof. Templeton, who is a lecturer at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Imperial College London, said among other products, people could benefit from fertilisers, oil and gas.

He said the initiative was important because many people who were not connected to sewage facilities usually dumped the waste in water bodies.

Prof. Templeton said currently, about 3.6 million people globally were unable to safely manage their sanitation situation.

Occasion

The lecturer was sharing a research paper on "moving towards sustainable sanitation for all" at the Vice-Chancellor's occasional lecture series at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The occasional lecture allows researchers across the world to share their experiences with colleagues and chart a path towards resolving societal challenges.