Don't leave galamsey fight to politicians - Methodist Bishop

The Bishop of the Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Alfred Appiah Andam, has asked Ghanaians to consider the fight against indiscriminate illegal mining as a sacred duty which should not be left solely in the hands of politicians.
He stated that the current generation owed it a duty to protect the country's natural resources for future generations and should not allow the parochial interests of few individuals to override the nation's quest to protect its resources.
"You will agree with me that one great social challenge facing us as a nation is the activities of the galamsey people," he said, adding that, "It is unfortunate that we have sat on the fence to allow our water bodies to be destroyed by few individuals."
Rt Rev. Adam gave this advice at the 18th Synod of the diocese which ended last Sunday in Techiman in the Bono East Region.
The Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana comprises some administrative districts of the Bono and Bono East regions.
The four-day synod was held on the theme: "Discipleship: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ."
Use pulpits
Addressing the delegates, Rt Rev. Andam said there was the need for religious leaders to use their pulpits to educate their members about the dangers the activities of illegal miners posed to the country.
He pointed out that religious denominations should be bold to tell their members who were involved in galamsey to put a stop to their activities.
"Fighting galamsey must be a common fight. The perpetrators live with us and we know what they do every day. We should, therefore, be involved in the crusade and not leave it in the hands of politicians," Rt Rev. Andam stated.
On the forthcoming national census, he called on Ghanaians to avail themselves to be counted, explaining that Ghana needed such data for proper planning.
Rt Rev. Andam also challenged the various circuits and societies in the diocese to identify needy students in their areas and support them to further their education to achieve higher academic laurels so that they would not be a burden to society in future.
Church-State partnership
In his address, the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, commended churches in Ghana for their role in the provision of education and other social services in the country.
"The education system that exists today in Ghana has its roots in the early Christian churches, of which the Methodist Church played a pivotal role," he said.
Mr Adu-Gyan appealed to the Methodist Church to establish a model Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) senior high school that could rub shoulders with other established schools in the region.
“This is the surest way for the youth in the region to acquire knowledge and skills in science and technology to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and the country,” he added.
Moral decadence
The regional minister bemoaned the disappearance of godly character in Ghanaians and challenged religious bodies to strive to inculcate moral values such as honesty, integrity, humility, patience and uprightness in their members.
For his part, the Kyidomhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Oyeadeyie Asa Akompanin, who chaired the function, called on all Ghanaians to join in the country’s development processes.
According to him, it was incumbent on the government to provide leadership while citizens needed to play their respective roles in the fixing of the broken pieces of the country.