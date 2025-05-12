Featured

Dismiss Sammy Gyamfi immediately - Dr Bannor to President Mahama

Graphic.com.gh May - 12 - 2025 , 12:59 2 minutes read

A Development Economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, Dr Frank Bannor, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to demonstrate consistency by removing Sammy Gyamfi from his role as CEO of GoldBod.

Speaking to ABCNews, Dr. Bannor argued that Gyamfi’s extravagant public behavior contradicts President Mahama’s own Code of Conduct for appointees, and urged him to enforce those standards without exception.

“President Mahama recently launched the Code of Ethics for his appointees in which he indicated that any appointee who is caught engaging in opulence lifestyle would be immediately dismissed. Sammy Gyamfi has done just that, so he should be dismissed immediately” he stated.

“If Mahama is worth his salt, he should sack Sammy Gyamfi from office with immediate effect. The code of ethics he read to the hearing of all Ghanaians stipulates, in part, that an appointee who engages in opulence would be dismissed. He should walk the talk now.

Additionally, Dr. Bannor quoted the President’s own words when he was launching the Code of Ethics for his appointees.

“The hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people. Resources that you’ll be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office. Those resources are not to be wasted on opulence and extravagance. Also, all traces of affluence and lavish lifestyle are to be avoided” he stated.

“The above expressions are directly from the President. It is evidently clear that Sammy Gyamfi has violated this Code of Ethics read to him and all of us by President Mahama. This is a litmus test for the President to show us that he is committed to protecting the public purse” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a video which has since gone viral, was seen counting what is believed to be US$ and gave it to Mama Pat, aka Agradaa.

In a post on social media clarifying what happened as seen in the video Mr Sammy Gyamfi wrote: "...this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need."

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable," he added.

Addressing concerns raised by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members Mr Gyamfi stated, "I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views."