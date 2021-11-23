Danish Premier on two-day state visit tomorrow

The Prime Minister of Denmark will be in the country from tomorrow to Thursday for a two-day state visit to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Ghana.
The Prime Minister, Ms Mette Frederiksen, will be accompanied by the opposition leader of the Liberal Party of Denmark, Mr Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.
Activities
A statement from the Embassy of Denmark in Accra said the Prime Minister would be received by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah.
The Prime Minister will also meet with Danish companies, Ghanaian civil society organisations (CSOs) and explore the extensive water cooperation between Denmark and Ghana.
"She will visit Tema to hear about the city-cooperation between Tema and Aarhus in Denmark, Danish COVID-19 response for UNICEF activities to improve water and sanitation, and the commercial activities in the water sector," it stated.
Ms Frederiksen will also visit the frigate, Esbern Snare, (a fighter vessel) which has been deployed to the Gulf of Guinea until April 2022.
Relations
The statement said Ghana was an important partner of Denmark in West Africa and the broader region, especially concerning peace and security, including maritime security, economic growth and trade.
It stated that the Danish contribution had the aim of improving maritime security and deterring piracy in the area, where 30 to 40 Danish-flagged ships operated on daily basis.
Commitment
In her initial comments ahead of the visit, she said, “I look forward very much to visiting the Danish contribution to the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.
Denmark is one of the primary seafaring nations in the world, and as such we have a special interest in protecting the global maritime trade."
She added that protecting global maritime trade was part of the reasons why Denmark had once again taken the lead in the fight against piracy to protect freedom at sea and the safety of our seafaring people.
"At the same time, the visit is an important marking of the strong relationship between Ghana and Denmark.
After decades of development aid, our partnership is now developing in new directions,” Ms Frederiksen stated.