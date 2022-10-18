CUA advocates financial future empowerment : Ahead of 2022 International Credit Union’s Day

Credit unions worldwide will celebrate the International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to mark the role being played by financial co-operatives to improve the livelihood of their members.
The day is recognised to reflect upon the Credit Union movement's history, promote its achievements, acknowledge the hard work, and share member experiences.
This year’s theme for the celebration is: “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union”.
This year marks the 74th International Credit Union’s Day since its inception in 1948, with the goal of raising awareness about the work that Credit Unions offer, and to provide members the opportunity to get more engaged.
Ghana convention
Credit Unions in Ghana will convene at Ho in the Volta Region on Saturday, October 22, 2022, after the world event to honour the commemoration in a grand style.
This will follow massive sensitisation and corporate social responsibility activities to be undertaken in all chapters/regions to commemorate the day and to create the desired impact.
Credit Unions are present across cultures and languages, villages, or cities, helping members to create new opportunities every day.
With access to a safe, convenient place to save their money and secure affordable loans, members from all walks of life can realise their dreams and advance opportunities for themselves, including micro-businesses growth, home acquisition, and education.
The day will be marked by a float through some selected principal streets in Ho, with Togbe Afede XIV as the Guest of Honour.
The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, as well as the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, will be in attendance.