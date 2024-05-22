Featured

CTVET emerges as Overall Best Performing Agency of the Ministry of Education for 3rd consecutive year

Graphic Online May - 22 - 2024 , 13:19

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has won the 2024 Ministry of Education (MoE) Meritorious Award as the Overall Best Performing Agency of the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

For the third consecutive time, CTVET has earned this prestigious award, recognizing its outstanding achievements. The awards were organized by the Ministry of Education.

Speaking to the media, the Director General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, congratulated each team member for their commitment, discipline, and dedication, which ensured CTVET's third win.

Dr. Asamoah praised the Government for its continuous support and emphasized that CTVET, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, has established skill sets to develop a workforce that is responsive to the needs of various sectors.

He highlighted that their role is central to achieving the government's 5-year strategic plan to build a robust TVET system. Dr. Asamoah further expressed hope that the team will remain committed to their duties and live up to their mandates.

"The CTVET draft strategy plan is ready and the draft TVET policy is also ready, but we need it completed, and that’s our major plan. In addition to this, we are developing more curricula to help improve regulation and the quality of training. And of course, making sure the perception of TVET is improved," Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah added.