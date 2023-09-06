CSIR subsidiary honoured

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Sep - 06 - 2023 , 11:05

A subsidiary of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ghana Sumatra Limited at Kusi, near Kade, has been honoured at the 23rd Ghana Agriculture and Processing Awards in Accra.

The company was presented with a certificate and plaque for its award.

It is the only such institution in Ghana producing and supplying germinated oil palm seeds to oil palm growers in plantations and smallholders in the nation and seven other African countries.

The management of the company has consequently organised a durbar at Kusi to present the prestigious award to the workers.

The General Manager of the company, Thomas Dakogre, commended the workers for their hard work that enabled the company to be honoured at the national level.

He, however, advised the workers not to rest on their efforts but to strive to work harder than before for the company to continue to win more laurels.

Mr Dakogre urged the staff to abide by the company's rules and regulations, and quality and management standards in order to be recognised at the national level.

He stressed the need for the workers to be dedicated and committed to the company and to also have respect for one another.

Mr Dakogre also expressed gratitude to the board of directors, research team, the Kusi community and other stakeholders for their contributions that had resulted in the attainment of national recognition.

Mr Dakogre gave the assurance that the company would continue to serve its customers both in Ghana and abroad with even better services.