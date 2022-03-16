Court rescinds arrest warrant for oil and gas ‘capos’

An Accra circuit has rescinded an arrest warrant it issued for the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jadarls Energy Ghana Limited, an oil and natural gas company, Jeremiah Darlington Quainoo.
The arrest warrant was rescinded upon an affidavit filed on February 16, 2022, by the counsel for Quainoo.
The court upon hearing the counsel ordered that the arrest warrant be rescinded since there was no matter properly filed on docket before the court.
A copy of the order, available to the Daily Graphic showed that the order was signed by the Circuit court judge, Mr Maldwyn Emmanuel Essandoh, and the registrar, Mr John K. O. Daniels, on February 16, 2022.
Background
An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Quainoo for an alleged issue of dud cheques and failing to honour an invitation of the police to assist with investigations.
He was said to have issued eight cheques with the face value GH¢285,500 each to be drawn by the complainant in the case but they were all dishonoured.
The court also issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of another person in the case, Mawutor Kpodo, who was managing a project on behalf of a multinational oil and gas company but was said to have diverted GH¢1 million out of a GH¢1.2 million meant for a project of the company without the knowledge of the management of the company.