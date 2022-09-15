Cost of sachet water, transport fares to go up

The general public will from next week pay more for sachet water and transportation following the announcement by the service providers to increase their prices and fares.
While the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the coalition of private transport operators have agreed to a 30 per cent increment in fares from Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPWAP) has announced an increment in the prices of sachet and bottled water effective Monday, September 19, 2022.
The water producers said the increment had been necessitated by rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials which were mainly imported, as well as increase in electricity and water tariffs which took effect from September 1, this year.
Water
With the proposed increment, a sachet of water popularly called (pure water) is to be sold at 50 pesewas, with a 500 millilitre (ml) bottle of water at GH¢2, while the 750 ml and the 1.5 litre bottles will now be sold at GH¢ 2.5 and GH¢3.50, respectively.
Additionally, a bag of sachet water -30 sachets, which is 500ml, will be sold at GH¢7 while mini shops will retail at GH¢9.
According to the association “fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was GH¢9 and now it is GH¢14.50,” the president of the water producers group, Magnus Nunoo explained.
He, therefore, urged members across the regions to ensure uniformity in the pricing.
Mr Nunoo, however, cautioned that there might be slight variations in the regions due to different haulage charges to remote and distant areas.
“The suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs. We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bear with us,” he said.
Transport fares
In a related development, the GPRTU said the decision to adjust transport fares upwards was to help sustain their business, given the rise in the cost of fuel and spare parts.
“In consultation with our mother body, the GPRTU of TUC, we wish to announce to the general public that there will be a 30 per cent increment on fares starting September 21, 2022,” the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said in a statement.
He also attributed their decision to the increment in fuel products, spare parts and the poor management of the economy by the government, adding “we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans”.
“Electricity and water tariffs, prices of spare parts, food and pure water have all increased, hence we have no option but to also increase our fares,” the statement added.
The association, however, cautioned its members not to charge more than the approved 30 per cent increase.